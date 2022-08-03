President says that “letter” signatories did not manifest during closures carried out because of the pandemic

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mocked this Wednesday (3.Aug.2022) the pro-democracy letters signed by businessmen and other members of civil society. He stated that documents of the type were not released to criticize trade closures carried out because of the pandemic. He made the statement during a service in the Chamber of Deputies promoted by the Evangelical Parliamentary Front.

“You all felt a little of what dictatorship is and none of those who sign letters out there manifested at that moment”, declared.

According to the president, during the health crisis “rights were suppressed by some mayors and governors”. Throughout the pandemic, the Chief Executive was against the restrictive health measures adopted to stop the contagion by the new coronavirus.

“In the pandemic, we saw the arbitrariness committed by some Chief Executives across Brazil. They took away the right to come and go, arrested women and carried out atrocities. Nobody spoke the word democracy. Everything could be done. I respectfully went against all of this”, declared.

Regarding the letters in defense of democracy, the president declared on Tuesday (2.Aug) that he should not sign the manifesto of the fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) for being a letter “policy”.

In addition to the Fiesp initiative, another manifesto organized by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo) received more than 700,000 signatures. On Tuesday, Bolsonaro said that the signatories of the document are “without character” and “face of cock”.

evangelicals

The evangelical bench promoted this Wednesday the “Cult of the Supper”. The celebration was led by Pastor Cláudio Duarte and featured a presentation by the orchestra of the Assembly of God Ministry of Madureira de Sobradinho Church.

Looking ahead to the elections, the Chief Executive has intensified commitments to religious people, especially evangelicals. In the 2018 campaign, the evangelical electorate was one of Bolsonaro’s main support groups.

Search PowerDate held from the 17th to the 19th, showed that 44% of the electorate that declares themselves evangelical intend to vote for the current head of the Executive in the 1st round in October. Already 35% prefer the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN).

The percentages fluctuated in the poll’s margin of error from the previous round, when intentions were 47% and the same 35%, respectively. Among Catholic faithful, the PT leads with 46% of the votes. Bolsonaro has 35%. Values ​​also remained stable at the margin.

For the research, 3,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-07122/2022.