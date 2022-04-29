The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mocked this Thursday (28.Apr.2022) the pensions received by former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) for having been detained and tortured during the military dictatorship (1964-1985). The Chief Executive commented on the matter when talking about the decision of the Amnesty Commission that denied the former president’s request for a monthly compensation of R$ 10,700 for having been politically persecuted during the dictatorship.

“He also rejected it because, among other reasons, our dear Dilma Rousseff already receives compensation in 4 other states. How did she work, huh? In 4 other states, that is, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul”, said in live on the social networks.

Dilma had requested compensation and time counting for retirement purposes from the period in which she was arrested, in 1970, until the enactment of the amnesty law, 9 years later. The Commission understood that the request could not be analyzed, since its amnesty was recognized by the government of Rio Grande do Sul.

“These pensions, when granted, do not have income tax. […] Wonderful. Dilma Rousseff: lost. Who knows, up front when some leftist comes back to power, I hope it doesn’t happen, you get another pension for yourself” he declared.

The Amnesty Commission was created in 2002 and is linked to the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights. The collegiate also unanimously denied the request for compensation from deputy Ivan Valente (PSOL-SP), who was also persecuted during the dictatorship.

At live, Bolsonaro said that Valente “likes money” and was “trying to get another buck from the state for the barbarities he did in the past”. The president also said he will seek a survey on how much is spent on such damages per year.

“I want to see if I get up and bring back how many billions are spent each year with these amnesty. The number is in the range of 40,000 amnestied. 40,000. what a party huh“, he said.