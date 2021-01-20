Jair bolsonario has a new controversy these days with something as important as football in Brazil. TOThe president was asked about the difference in salaries for Neymar and Marta, two of the best players in that country. “How are they going to win the same? It’s ridiculous”. Some controversial statements that have not gone unnoticed, especially at the time when they are struggling to convert professional women’s football.

“Women’s football is not yet a reality in Brazil. What Neymar earns per year is what all the football teams in Brazil together earn in one season. How are they going to pay Marta the same salary? It’s ridiculous”, he began his explanation.

Marta pocketed about $ 400,000 while Neymar earns 14.5 million, uAn abysmal difference between the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and the PSG star. Both are the captains in the Brazilian team.

“This is called private initiative, it is what makes the salary and shows where the market should go. There are still ridiculous questions in the test, comparing women and men playing soccer. It is not necessary to compare it, “he said.

Marta had her answer

The Orlando Pride player did not remain silent and wanted to respond in a simple way to Bolsonaro. “Some will be remembered as the best in history, others … “, posted on his Instagram, without needing to name it.