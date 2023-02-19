The president of the institution, Bruno Portigliatti, shared photos of the meeting with the former head of the Brazilian Executive

the former president Jair Messiah Bolsonaro (PL) met this Saturday (18.Feb.2023) with members of the Florida Christian University (Florida Christian University, in Portuguese), an institution of higher learning founded on religious principles. The meeting took place in Orlando, United States.

Bolsonaro has been in the United States since December 30, 2022, when he left for Orlando, before the president’s inauguration. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

through your profile on Instagram, the president of the institution, Bruno Portigliatti, shared photos of the meeting.

“What a memorable day! We were able to spend quality time with the (ex) President Jair Bolsonaro and other friends and community leaders. There were countless sacrifices on his part to serve the Brazilian nation and he restored Brazilian patriotism around the world.”wrote Portigliatti.

He also thanked the former president for his contributions. “Thank you, Mr. President, for your extraordinary contributions to a more prosperous and democratic region. We will continue to pray for you and your family.”finished.

See pictures of the meeting below:

Until the publication of this report, Bolsonaro had not yet commented on Bruno Portigliatti’s post or shared the images of the meeting.

O Power360 tried to contact the former president, but could not reach him. The space remains open for demonstrations.

FCU and Bruno Portigliatti

Founded in 1985, FCU (Florida Christian University, in English) is an American institution of higher education based on religious teachings. In your site official, it appears that the university has “institutional relations” as several Brazilian organizations, including public universities, such as UFPB (Federal University of Paraíba).

According to Florida Christian University, the institution’s objective is to “offer practical and accessible higher education to professionals, lay people and ministers, to prepare them to fulfill their vocations, with Christian foundations”.

At pagethe current president of FCU, Bruno Portigliatti, was defined as a “community leader”.

He is reportedly a board member of the Florida Association of Colleges and Postsecondary Schools and vice chairman of the Board of Private Colleges of America, “a membership organization for private degree-awarding institutions that provide quality, faith-based education in all 50 U.S. states and territories”.

Additionally, Portigliatti was President for nearly 2 years of the Orlando Women and Minority Business Certification Board and has ventures into the real estate industry.