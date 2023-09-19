Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/18/2023 – 21:12

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) met this Monday, 18th, with lawyers to define the defense strategy in the Saudi jewelry case. He is one of the targets of investigations by the Federal Police (PF) that are investigating a scheme for the illegal sale of valuable objects received on official missions by members of his government. The meeting took place in the morning at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, headquarters of the government of the State of São Paulo.

Bolsonaro has been staying there since last Friday, the 15th, after undergoing two surgeries at the Vila Nova Star hospital, in the south of the capital. The invitation for the former president to stay at Bandeirantes came from governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans). According to Fabio Wajngarten, lawyer and spokesman for the former president, Bolsonaro should leave the city of São Paulo this Tuesday, 19th, after being examined by the medical team.

Since the 11th, Bolsonaro’s defense has been trying to access the testimony given by Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid. However, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), rejected the access request. Cid’s statement, made on August 31, worries the former president and his family. A Bolsonaro interlocutor said, with reservation, that no one in the PL has any doubts that more scathing accusations will appear, and not just regarding the jewelry scandal. Last Saturday, the 9th, the lieutenant colonel had his plea agreement approved.

Amid this and other investigations, Bolsonaro has kept his loyal base of supporters at the same level. According to a Datafolha survey, released this Friday, 15.25% of Brazilians claim to be root supporters of Bolsonaro. On the other side of the political spectrum, 29% of voters define themselves as staunch PT supporters, which emphasizes that political polarization in Brazil is still a reality among the electorate even almost a year after the 2018 presidential election.

Since leaving the Presidency nine months ago, Bolsonaro has already been summoned six times to give a statement to the PF, his cell phone was seized as part of investigations into vaccination card fraud and his tax and banking secrecy was broken as part of the operation on the sale of jewelry received during official trips. During this same period, he also saw close allies arrested.