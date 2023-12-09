Former Hungarian president and leader are in the country for the inauguration ceremony of president-elect Javier Milei; Bolsonaro delegation participated in the meeting

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) met with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, this Saturday (Dec 9, 2023) in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Both are in the country for the inauguration ceremony of president-elect Javier Milei, which will be held on Sunday (10.10).

“I had the pleasure of meeting my good friend, President Jair Bolsonaro”said the Hungarian leader when sharing a photo with Bolsonaro on his profile on X (ex-Twitter). Orbán said that the right is not only growing in Europe, but across the world. He declared that he was in the Argentine capital to “celebrate the great victory” by Milei.

“It’s incredible to read these words”, replied Bolsonaro. The former president said it is “ever” Good to meet the Prime Minister.

The former president introduced Viktor Orbán to the delegation that accompanied him to Milei’s inauguration. Afterwards, they both took photos and talked to some of the Brazilian congressmen who are also in Argentina.

Watch (1min39s):

The federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) shared a photo of members of the ex-president’s entourage of allies with Orbán. The Brazilian congressman stated that the prime minister is a “conservative leader beloved in Latin America for representing the voice of freedom worldwide”.