The meeting will be in Porto Feliz (SP), where the businessman will discuss his interest in providing broadband to the Amazon region

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will meet late this Friday morning (May 20, 2022) with businessman Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, in Porto Feliz (SP).

Musk comes to Brazil to meet with entrepreneurs who are part of the Conecta Amazônia project. His interest is focused on the operations of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite division, in the Amazon region. Want to provide broadband services.

The meeting with Bolsonaro was omitted from its official agenda by Palácio do Planalto. In live on Thursday night (May 19), the president stated that he would have a private meeting with “very important person, recognized all over the world”. Didn’t mention Musk’s name. “This person came to help our Amazon”.

Bolsonaro will be accompanied by ministers Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil), Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security), Paulo Sérgio Nogueira (Defense), Carlos França (Foreign Affairs) and Fábio Faria (Communications).

Musk is currently negotiating the acquisition of Twitter. The agreement has not been formalized. In addition to the value, questioned by the businessman, there are doubts about the number of robots and fake accounts on the social network. Musk has lost $49 billion since announcing interest in the deal.

The businessman even said he could reverse the ban on former President Donald Trump from using Twitter. Both became close. But he also recently said he did not consider him the best Republican option for the 2024 US presidential election.

Trump is one of Bolsonaro’s icons who, in 2019, backstage at a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, even addressed him with a “I love you”, in English. The American replied that he was “nice to see you again”.

THE profile Twitter account ElonJet, which monitors Musk’s jet, published at 0:07 am that the billionaire left Brownsville, Texas (USA), on his way to São Paulo.