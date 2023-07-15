Former president was received by the governor of the state for lunch at Palácio das Esmeraldas, in Goiânia

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) met with the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), and former federal deputy Major Victor Hugo (PL-GO). The meeting took place on the afternoon of this Friday (July 14, 2023), at the Palácio das Esmeraldas, headquarters of the Goiano Executive, in Goiânia.

On social media, Caiado released 2 videos alongside Bolsonaro. “Visit of former president Jair Bolsonaro to Goiás with the right to special attire. The doors will always be open, my friend Jair Bolsonaro. Be always welcome. Thank you very much for visiting and for the services provided to Goiás and the country”he wrote.

In one of the videos, the governor states that he “question” to invite the ex-president to lunch after learning that he would be in the capital of Goiás. “The conversation was as relaxed as possible”he said.

“This characteristic that a ruler must have. Listen to all political leaders and with greater affection and respect”added Caiado.

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, congratulated the governor of Goiás, especially for the work carried out in public security in the state. The former chief of the federal executive also mentioned the military schools run by the Military Police of Goiás.

“These militarized colleges have been around, I think, for over 20 years. This makes a difference in the future of a State. What I see of Caiado in terms of public safety is [que esse é] one of the best states dealing with this issue. So much so that crime rates are down there “said Bolsonaro.

Watch (56s):

Bolsonaro also published a video on social networks in which he is received by supporters. The former president appears accompanied by former deputy Major Vitor Hugo, at the Jerivá restaurant, located on BR-060, in Goiás.

Watch (1min8s):

In your Twitter profilethe former congressman thanked Caiado for having lunch with the “Eternal President Jair Bolsonaro”.

“Once again I heard the stories of their struggle –for decades– against the left in parliament and I realized once more the mutual admiration that the two nurture. The time is now for unity, strategy and maturity; It’s time to look ahead and plan for 2024 and, particularly, 2026, the year in which the right wing needs to regain the Planalto Palace. 2022 is behindhe wrote.