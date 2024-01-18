Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/18/2024 – 17:53

The mayor of Campina Grande (PB), Bruno Cunha Lima (União Brasil), revoked the decree published on Monday, 15th, which prohibited the holding of street block parades during Carnival in some parts of the capital of Paraíba. The head of the municipal Executive backed down this Wednesday, 17th, after negative repercussions of the act.

The ban was in effect between the 8th and 13th of February for the central areas of the municipality, consisting of a list of 12 neighborhoods and one avenue. According to the decree and a Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC), signed by the municipality with the Public Ministry of Paraíba (MP-PB), block parades, ox parades and samba schools were prohibited.

The text limited the points mentioned to the exclusive holding of ecumenical events related to the “Peace Carnival” – a set of religious events that traditionally take place in the city during the carnival period.

On X (formerly Twitter), the mayor said that the “intention was never to ban parties, but to ensure safety and organization”. “I have no problem going back on a decision/solution when you have an even better solution,” he said. The mayor also stated that the itineraries of the blocks and the religious event will be made compatible, but did not explain the plan.

The decree also prohibited festivities near shopping malls, hospitals, clinics, Police Battalions, Military Fire Brigade, Police Centers, Police Stations, bus terminals, airport, Army Battalions and the Judiciary Complex, spread across the city.

Failure to comply would result in a fine of R$20,000. The mayor said that the act did not prohibit, at any time, the holding of carnival events in the capital. In a text published by the city hall, there is information that the city has more than 60 neighborhoods, and “only three or four were being highlighted for religious events”.

In the 2020 municipal elections, Bruno Cunha Lima was supported by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the race for mayor. On social media, he calls himself a Christian.