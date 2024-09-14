Candidate for Mayor of São Paulo said that if the former president is not eligible in 2026, he will have to “turn the page on Brazil”

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) said this Friday (13.Sep.2024) that former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) brought the right “up to here”but he may not take any more “nowhere”.

“Bolsonaro got us this far, but sometimes he won’t take us anywhere else”declared in an interview with The Antagonist.

The businessman also stated that if the former head of the Executive manages to reverse the decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that made him ineligible for 8 years, he will support him. Otherwise, he said he will have to “turn the page on Brazil”.

“If you manage to be eligible in 2026, I will campaign for you, rest assured. Now, if you don’t, we will have to turn the page on Brazil.”he said.

Speaking directly to Bolsonaro, the former coach asked what he was “desperate” about, in reference to the video that the former president shared on his WhatsApp broadcast list, in which Marçal says that the Catholic Church “killed hundreds of people.”

“Today I saw Bolsonaro sharing, and it even appeared in the press, a video of me saying things. What are you desperate about, Bolsonaro? Why are you worried about a 37-year-old boy? You were already president of the Republic, I have only served you until now. I don’t understand why you are doing this.”he spoke.

