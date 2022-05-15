Faced with “risk of defeat in October”, president “stokes up the spirits”, says newspaper when defending electronic voting system

The newspaper Folha de S.Paulo published on the 1st page of its print edition this Sunday a editorial (for subscribers) in favor of the electronic electoral system used in Brazil and harshly criticized the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

After the text lists arguments in favor of the effectiveness and safety of electronic voting machines, the conclusion is this: “It is eloquently demonstrated that Bolsonaro preaches in the void. Or, at best, it stirs up the spirits of a few willing to participate in his coup trials, which alternate intimidation and retreat while the risk of defeat in October remains high. It is a stupid offensive against a valuable national achievement and, in the end, against all the voters and elected representatives of the country.”.

The title of the editorial Sheet It’s “Strike Proof”. This is an allusion to what the newspaper believes to be imminent, a breach of institutional rules in the country. In other words, Bolsonaro is preparing to carry out a coup d’état if he loses the October election in which he seeks a 2nd term.

In its section of the May 8, 2022 issue, the ombudsman of SheetJose Henrique Mariante, wrote a text with this title and subtitle: “There will be a blow. Pass the information. Folha and the press should once and for all change the presumption for the certainty of the fact”.

In this Sunday’s editorial, Sheet dialogues with what its ombudsman wrote a week ago, when in an editorial he considered a coup in the country as a plausible hypothesis.

“Over two decades and 13 electoral years, nothing has been registered that could support the suspicions that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) launches, interested and irresponsibly, on the polls. During the period, he himself won five terms as a federal deputy and one as president of the Republic — he did not suffer defeat, it should be noted, in computerized voting.”writes to Sheet.

For the São Paulo newspaper, “The alternation of power has been observed in all levels of government, which demoralizes conspiratorial theses of favoritism. Digital terminals captured both the rise of the PT in the 2000s and the right-wing and anti-political wave of 2018”.

THE Sheet ended the year 2021, according to data from the IVC (Instituto Verifier de Comunicação), with an average of 66,188 printed copies per day and 299,899 subscribers to its digital version.