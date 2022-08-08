In a meeting with bankers, the president criticized former president Lula and the pro-democracy manifestos

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) once again mocked, this Monday (8.8.2022), pro-democracy manifestos organized by civil society. In a meeting with bankers, the Chief Executive stated that “letter” everyone does. He also criticized the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN).

“Whoever wants to be a Democrat does not have to sign a letter. […] Democracy has to feel what people are doing”, he said in a meeting with representatives of the Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) and CNF (National Confederation of Financial Institutions).

Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) and the USP Law School organized letters in defense of democracy and the electoral system – target of criticism by Bolsonaro. The president repeated that he will not sign the letters. Bolsonaro has harshly criticized the manifestos and their signatories. Last week, Febraban signed the Fiesp document.

“Telling you guys you have to look me in the face, see my actions and judge me around. Sign letter, I will not sign letter. Even a more than political letter, a letter with a serious objective, to return the country in the hands of those who did wrong with us”said Bolsonaro.

Watch (3min59s):

A pre-candidate for reelection, Bolsonaro criticized his main opponent, former president Lula. He mentioned that PT signed the USP manifesto. On Tuesday (2.Aug), the current Chief Executive said that the signatories of the text were “cock-faced, characterless”.

“Would anyone rehire an employee who robbed the company in the past? I do not think so. Why would they want to rehire a guy who stole the nation for 15 years? With clear examples that there was a bribe for everything, for everything, without exception. What are we going to rehire this guy for? He’ll feel like he did the right thing, he’ll do twice as much now. In a short time we will be on the train: Cuba, Venezuela, Argentina, Chile and Colombia”declared.

Payroll loan

like the Power 360 anticipated, Bolsonaro appealed to bankers to lower interest rates that may be charged on payroll loan operations for those receiving Auxílio Brasil.

“I appeal to you now, the people from the BPC (Continued Payment Benefit) will enter the payroll loan, this is a guarantee, payroll deduction. If you can reduce it as much as possible because we are still going through it, we are at the end of the turmoil so that we can show that we are no longer a country of the future, it is a country of the present.“, said.

Sanctioned last week, the Law 14,431 created the possibility for people who receive Auxílio Brasil to apply for payroll-deductible loans worth up to 40% of the benefit. Some banks considered charging interest of 80% per year for this type of operation.

Read the list of entrepreneurs present:

Octavio de Lazari (Banco Bradesco and Febraban);

Carlos André (Anbima);

Cláudio Coutinho (Bank of the State of Rio Grande do Sul);

Christophe Cadier (Bank Alpha);

Carlos Arnaldo (Ancord);

Daniel Darahem (JP Morgan Bank);

Daniella Marques (Caixa Econômica Federal);

Fausto Ribeiro (Bank of Brazil);

Gilson Finkelsztain (B3);

Isaac Sidney (Febraban);

José Berenguer (Bank XP);

José Ricardo (CNF);

José Rocha (ABECIP);

Luciano Savoldi (Toyota Bank of Brazil);

Luiz Carlos Trabuco (Banco Bradesco);

Luis Eduardo Carvalho (Acref);

Marcelo Marangon (Citibank);

Mário Leão Banco (Santander Brasil);

Milton Maluhy (Itaú Unibanco);

Osmar Pinho (Abel);

Piero Minardi (ABVCAP);

Ricardo Vaz Guimarães (Bank BNP Paribas Brasil);

Roberto Sallouti (BTG Pactual);

Rogério Panca (ABECS);

Semy Dayan (Daycoval Bank);

Sérgio Lulia Jacob Bank (ABC Brazil);

Sérgio Rial (CNF);

Silvia Scorsato (ABBC);

Silvio de Carvalho (Banco Safra);

João Borges (Febraban);

Adauto Duarte (Febraban);

Leandro Vilain (Febraban);

Rubens Sardenberg (Febraban).

Watch the full text of Bolsonaro’s speech with a meeting with bankers (32min52s):