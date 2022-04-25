The president holds a motorcycle meeting with supporters in Ribeiro Preto (SP), where he participates in the agricultural event Agrishow

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made this Monday (25.Apr.2022) a motorcycle in Ribeirão Preto (SP). After greeting supporters as he left Leite Lopes State Airport, the Chief Executive went on a motorcycle to the opening of the 27th Agrishow, an international agricultural technology fair.

Upon arrival at the event, Bolsonaro was welcomed by supporters and rode a horse. He took pictures and drove around the fair spaces after the fair’s opening ceremony.

Watch (4min31s):

This Monday’s motorcycle was the 4th in which the president participates in April. In addition to Ribeirão Preto, he was also in acts of the type in Cuiabá (MT), Rio Verde (GO) and São Paulo. Motorcyclists have been part of the president’s activities since May last year, when he held the first meeting with motorcyclists.

The acts with motorcycles are the target of questioning by the opposition. The PT presented on Sunday (April 24) two more representations to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) against Bolsonaro because of the motorcycle riders carried out in the last week.

The party, which had already triggered the TSE at presidential rallies in Paraná and São Paulo, accuses Bolsonaro of early electoral propaganda.

The pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo and former minister Tarcísio de Freitas, federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) and the son of deputy president Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) accompanied the president on his motorcycle journey.