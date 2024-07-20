Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2024 – 18:27

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who participated this Saturday in the convention that officially nominated Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) as the candidate for mayor of São Paulo, fired back at the campaign of Ricardo Nunes (MDB), current mayor and pre-candidate for reelection. According to the president, Nunes had to “swallow” former president Jair Bolsonaro’s nominee for vice president.

“Bolsonaro made him (Nunes) choose a candidate for vice president who was almost a dictator of CEAGESP, treating people badly, prohibiting the union from operating,” said the president. Ricardo Mello Araújo, former commander Rota and former president of CEAGESP, was a personal nomination by Jair Bolsonaro for the ticket, who conditioned his support on the choice of the retired military officer.

The name was not well-received within Nunes’ campaign, and it took a while to be confirmed. In fact, it is a choice that may have cost the mayor the support of União Brasil, which, dissatisfied with the name, is considering other plans. The launch of Milton Leite as a pre-candidate was even put on the table.

In return, Lula made a point of asking for a photo of Boulos with three former mayors of the capital who support his name: Fernando Haddad, Finance Minister, Marta Suplicy, vice-presidential candidate, and Luiza Erundina (PSOL). “To defend Boulos, we have to show photos of who is with him and who is not,” said the PT member.

Lula repeated that he is living his “best moment on earth” and that Boulos will count on his support “at any moment”. “I want my opponents to know that you are my candidate, I want my supporters to know that you are my candidate”, he stated.

Calling for focus on the dispute, the PT member said that, with Boulos’ victory, “we will be able to say that the extreme right will not govern this country again.”

Lula also highlighted during his speech the government’s efforts to meet the demands of the population. “There are people who no longer need the State, but the majority do,” he said.