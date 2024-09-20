Former president shares Poder360 report about PT member claiming security concerns to avoid attending rallies

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Friday (20.Sep.2024) that the current head of the Executive, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), invents an “excuse” to avoid going out on the streets and being booed. The statement was made when sharing a report of Poder360 which says that the PT member claimed tiredness and concern for security to avoid going to rallies.

“The one elected by the polls: look at the excuse of someone who can’t step onto the street without being booed”, said Bolsonaro on his account Threads.

The absence of the party’s main name has frustrated the PT leadership, which expected greater engagement from Lula to win at least one capital city mayorship.

The PT would like the president to be present in the campaigns in Porto Alegre (RS), Belo Horizonte (MG), Fortaleza (CE), Vitória (ES), Natal (RN) and Goiânia (GO). In 2020, the party did not win in any capital and hopes to reverse this scenario in 2024. But the wing of the party that organizes the electoral strategy says it no longer believes that Lula will be on these platforms before the first round, which will be held on October 6.

The only city he still has to visit before the first round of the elections is São Paulo. The victory of Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) is a priority for the president this year. The PT has allocated R$30 million to the PSOL candidate, who has Marta Suplicy (PT) as his running mate.