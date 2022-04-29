Lula (PT) inherits 15% of voters who chose the current president in the 2nd round against Haddad; data is from PoderData research

Search PowerDate held from April 24 to 26, 2022 shows that 38% of voters who voted for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2nd round of 2018 do not intend to repeat the choice in the 1st round of this year’s elections.

The votes received by the current president in the clash against Fernando Haddad (EN) 4 years ago, 15% is transferred to Squid (PT), and 6%, for João Doria (PSDB). Other candidates score a maximum of 3% in this specific cut.

Among those who canceled or voted blank in 2018, the PT pre-candidate has 51% of the preference for the 1st round of 2022. Bolsonaro has 21% in this stratum. Another 11% would cancel the vote again.

Among voters of Haddad (PT) in the last presidential election, 76% say they intend to elect Lula. Another 8% would change the vote to Bolsonaro, while the former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) absorbs 7%. Only 1% of this group intends to annul the vote.

In the second round of 2018, Bolsonaro received 57.8 million votes, against 47 million for Haddad. Whites were 2.5 million, while 8.6 million canceled.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from April 24 to 26, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 283 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. Registration with the TSE: BR-07167/2022.

To reach 3,000 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, more than 100,000 calls are needed until the interviewees are found who faithfully represent the population as a whole. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from April 24 to 26, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 283 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Due to this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results for some questions is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossing of variables can happen due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power 360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-07167/2022.

