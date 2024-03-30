The movement published an image showing Christ crucified with the caption “a good criminal is a dead criminal”; former president used image of PT member with song about socialism

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) published on your Instagram profile this Saturday (March 30, 2024) a report from Power360 about the publication of the MTST (Homeless Workers Movement) which shows Jesus Christ being crucified with the phrase “A nice bandit is a dead bandit”.

At the bottom of Bolsonaro's post, there is an image of Lula at an event in 2022 wearing a cap with the movement's logo. The song also plays in the publication “We are Socialists”credited on music apps as if it were from the “Bandiera Rossa” profile.

In the “Stories” shared by Bolsonaro, however, the former president does not write anything.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

O MTST (Homeless Workers Movement) published an image on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday (29.mar.2024) in which Jesus Christ appears being crucified with the phrase “A nice bandit is a dead bandit”.

The publication received rejection from right-wing politicians and influencers. By some on the left, it was seen as a social critique reminiscent of recent police actions and phrases often said by names of opposing ideology.

The senator and president of the PP, Ciro Nogueira (PI), was one of those who criticized the publication. “Using the image of Jesus, in the middle of Easter, to compare him to a 'criminal' and, thus, disapprove of the violent approaches that we all condemn, is not only a lack of respect”, stated the congressman on his social network profile.

In the publication, Ciro Nogueira also criticized the Psol deputy and pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Guilherme Bouloswho is affiliated with the movement and was once one of the leaders of the MTST.

“Boulos proves that he is unbalanced and São Paulo cannot fall into the hands of an unbalanced person who does not even respect Jesus or the faith of others”he declared.

After the negative repercussion, the workers movement stated that there was “lack of interpretation of the image and message” of the post. “To help, we recommend reading Luke, chapter 23”, he wrote the organization in your X profile.

Other names opposing the Lula government also published criticisms:

Fabio Wajngartenadvisor and former communications secretary to the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL):

Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), deputy federal:

Several internet users also criticized the publication. A man, with the user @Jao_RJ90, declared that publication is a “disrespect the faith of others”. Another asked: “What crimes did Jesus actually commit? Oh yeah, none”.

The publication of the MTST takes place 5 days after the São Paulo Military Police inform that the number of deaths in Operation Verão, in Baixada Santista, reached 51. This action was harshly criticized by names on the left.