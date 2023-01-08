Two years after Capitol Hill, a new scar on democracy

Hundreds of supporters of the former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro they attacked the area of ​​the palaces of power in Brasilia, where the seats of Parliament, Government and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal are located. The insurgents managed to enter the “square of the three powers”, although it was manned by the police. The Bolsonarists, many of them with the Carioca flag on their shoulders and the national football shirt, managed to break through the security cordon and several dozen of them managed to climb a ramp of the building to occupy the roof. Law enforcement officers are using tear gas and stun bombs to try to contain the protesters.

Bolsonaro supporters they do not accept Lula’s victory in the last presidential elections and hundreds of them had already camped in front of the army headquarters in Brasilia the day after the October 30 elections. Lula officially took office only on January 1, 2023.

The images of the assault are impressive and recall the invasion of the Capitol in the United States, which took place exactly two years ago.

They show the crowd flowing towards the Congress building, which houses both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. The demonstrators arrived on the roof, but also on the lawns around the building, including that of the presidential palace of Planalto, which is located a few meters from the Congress.

Jair Bolsonaro, beaten by Lula in the second round of the October 30 presidential elections, left Brazil at the end of the year for the United States.

Brazil: Lula’s reaction against “fascist fanatics”

The Brazilian president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is not in Brasilia right now, where thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro have invaded the Parliament, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court. In fact, Lula went to the city of Araraquara, in the state of São Paulo, which was devastated by a flood. However, Lula immediately convened an emergency meeting with the ministers, from the cabinet of the mayor of Araraquara, to discuss what is happening in Brasilia. Also from here, he made a public speech to the nation, condemning the “fascist fanatics” who were carrying out an action never seen before, not even in the darkest moments of the armed struggle that has marred the history of Brazil. The Brazilian president has also decreed “federal intervention” in security in the district of Brasilia until January 31st. This was announced by Lula himself, in his first speech since the beginning of the assault by the ‘Bolsonarists’, assuring that those responsible will be punished. The security of the federal district will therefore come under the control of the government and will be removed from the responsibility of the governor. Lula has promised that those responsible will be identified and punished, even though he underlined the absence of intervention by the military police, which according to many observers remained close to Bolsonaro.

Brazil: the sign of tension already in the afternoon

Ibaneis Rocha, governor of the federal district of Brasilia, today afternoon, Sunday 8 January, had ordered the exemption of his security minister, Anderson Torres, considered one of the closest exponents to Jair Bolsonaro and held by various political leaders to be responsible of the chaos that erupted in the evening. According to the Estadão newspaper, Torres – like Bolsonaro – is now in Florida.

Brazil: state governors put military forces at Lula’s disposal

The governors of the Brazilian states immediately put state military forces at the disposal of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in case they are needed against the demonstrators who stormed the parliament, the seat of the presidency and the Supreme Court. In a note, the National Forum of Governors calls for an end to “this absurd movement and the adoption of strong measures against extremists and those who have allowed such a situation through negligence or convenience, as well as the punishment of those responsible”.

Brazil: the reactions of international politics

My absolute condemnation of the assault on Brazil’s democratic institutions. Full support for President Lula Da Silva, democratically elected by millions of Brazilians through free and fair elections”. comments the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. Macron affirms that “the will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected” that Lula “it can count on the unshakeable support of France”. The comment from the United States is also very harsh, for which “an attack on democracy is underway”. they have no justification,” added the charge d’affaires of the US embassy in Brasilia, Douglas Koneff.

Brazil: the reactions of Italian politics

“Bolsonaro supporters attack Parliament and the Presidential Palace. Everyone in the streets tomorrow for Lula and for democracy, in front of the Brazilian embassy!”, says the deputy of the Democratic Party, Roberto Morassut.

Second Elly Schlein in Brazil there is a “very serious attack on the heart of democracy in a country that has recently expressed itself with free elections”, the candidate for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, a guest of Luca Telese and Marianna Aprile, told “In Onda”.

The images of the Bolsonarists attacking the headquarters of the institutions “bring to mind Capitol Hill – adds Schlein – sensational attacks against democratic institutions in that country with violence. We must all worry. I find it unacceptable that Jair Bolsonaro has not yet taken the distances”.

“I believe that our democracies are fragile but we cannot accept that forces outside the constitutional framework prevail. I appeal to all political forces, to express themselves clearly on what is happening”, Schlein’s invitation. “I think it is a necessary step – he underlines – I hope that this international of nationalists (Orban or Salvini or Meloni, the names mentioned by the interviewer, ed.) will fall apart and there will be firm opposition even from the political forces more distant from me. We respect democratic institutions, because if this prerequisite fails, it will not be possible for anyone to exercise government functions”.

From many quarters, with particular insistence from the centre-left, the Meloni government is being invited to condemn the attack underway in Brazil.

