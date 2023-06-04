Bruno Pavani

06/04/2023 – 3:00 pm

This week, a billionaire hole was discovered that the management of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) left at Caixa Econômica Federal in 2022. According to an article by UOL, two Provisional Measures (MP) released loans to millions of people without the guarantee that they would be paid. The two added R$ 10 billion in 2022 alone.

The first took place in March and was named SIM Digital. It released R$ 3 billion for negative citizens and, according to information from Caixa, defaults reached 80% this year. The second was the controversial release of payroll loans for Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries. BRL 7.6 billion were released to citizens registered with CadÚnico.

According to lawyer Acácio Miranda Da Silva Filho, PhD in Constitutional Law from the IDP-DF, the former president can be legally held responsible for prevarication, administrative impropriety and abuse of political power in elections, which could lead to Bolsonaro’s ineligibility.

“It is important for us to emphasize that this responsibility does not only apply to the former President of the Republic. This applies to all public agents who were also responsible for carrying out these acts”, he explained.

The lawyer also points to an infringement of the Fiscal Responsibility Law, since the previous government, in its last year, needed to leave enough funds to pay public administration expenses for the following year.

“This prevents the public agent from making unmotivated expenses, leaving this payment to his successor. This circumstance also constitutes a crime against public finances provided for in article 359 of the penal code, outside the sanctions inherent in the Fiscal Responsibility Law ”, he explained.

Bank will have to cover gap

The report also reported that Caixa’s short-term liquidity in 2022 was BRL 162 billion, BRL 71 billion less than in 2021. It is estimated that it will be necessary to use BRL 1.8 billion from the FGTS to cover the gap left by MPs, in addition to R$ 600 million that would have to be redirected by Caixa itself, which could directly harm the population.

Economics professor at PUC-SP, Augusto Caramico, explains that Caixa has the role of promoting the government’s social policies, such as the Worker Support Fund (FAT), the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and the housing credit, and that some points can be observed that make the release of credit in 2022 an electoral maneuver.

“These policies depend on the interests of the government, which can, for example, hold loans and release them only during the election period, and the credit policy should be continuous. Another sign of the electoral issue is that the MPs lent money to people with dirty names and to those who are receiving aid, with low payment capacity. It was an attempt to improve the government’s approval ratings,” he explained.

There is no parallel to fiscal pedaling

In 2016, then-president Dilma Rousseff (PT) was impeached by the National Congress motivated by the so-called fiscal pedaling. At the time, the Federal Court of Auditors understood that the National Treasury would have voluntarily delayed the transfer of resources to various institutions for the payment of social programs to mask the government’s fiscal situation.

Miranda claims that the case is different, as the government was not even concerned with masking this data. “In the case that we have now, what we have is the breach of Caixa Econômica Federal’s management interests and without even having to worry about covering up these data. So it’s hard for us to make a parallel”, he explained.























