President Jair Bolsonaro was released from Hospital das Forças Armadas on the morning of this Tuesday, 29, after spending the night in hospital for having felt “discomfort”. He was admitted to the health unit on Monday night, 28, for examinations, according to the Communications Minister, Fábio Faria, told the report. According to another source, Bolsonaro felt pain in his abdomen during the afternoon and was treated by doctors from the Presidency. The news of the discharge was released by the Globonews.

The Special Secretariat for Communication (Secom) did not speak to the press about the president’s internment. The first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, arrived at the Hospital at 10:34 pm.

Bolsonaro has a trip scheduled this Tuesday to Ponta Porã (MS) for the delivery of land regularization titles. For now, the agenda is maintained.

The president was hospitalized in January of this year with intestinal obstruction and was hospitalized for two days at the Vila Nova Star Hospital, in São Paulo, after eating shrimp without chewing them properly. Bolsonaro has been living with intestinal problems since he was stabbed in September 2018, when he was still a candidate for the presidency.

