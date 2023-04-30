Former president will be with the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas; must not speak

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) left for São Paulo this Sunday (30.Apr.2023) to participate in the Agrishow, in Ribeirão Preto. The former chief executive will only go to the event on Monday (May 1st).

Bolsonaro’s trip to the event made the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Favaro, did not go to the fair. He said he felt “uninvited”.

Bolsonaro will be accompanied by the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans). You must not speak. Agrishow canceled the opening event so as not to give the former president a political platform.

Former Minister of Tourism Gilson Machado published a photo of Bolsonaro inside a plane, bound for Ribeirão Preto. In the publication, he wrote: “President on his way to Agrishow in Ribeirão Preto. The best numbers for all of Agro were during our management”.

“UNINVITED”

Fávaro told the president of Agrishow, Francisco Matturro, that Bolsonaro’s presence on the same day he was going to the event makes him feel “uninvited” of the event.

Matturro, however, told the Power360 that he would never disinvite anyone for the opening of the event, much less a Minister of State, who has a guaranteed presence at the opening ceremony. “I just decided to inform you about a possible presence of the former president, which could cause discomfort”he said.

In response, the minister of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) said that “got the message” of the organization of the fair and that will go to Agrishow “on another occasion”.

“I understand entities. I was uninvited, perhaps, to avoid any discomfort. It was asked if it wouldn’t be better for me to go on the 2nd. I got the message, I understand. On another occasion, I visit Agrishow with great affection. Everything in its time”declared to CNN Brazil.

The controversy caused BB (Banco do Brasil) to withdraw its sponsorship of Agrishow. In a note, the bank informed that it should continue to participate “commercial”. The institution’s expectation is that it will move R$ 1.5 billion at the fair.