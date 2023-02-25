Former president is accompanied by his son Eduardo and former Minister of Tourism Gilson Machado

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) left on Friday (24.Feb.2023) for the North American city of Nashville, in the State of Tennessee. He has been in the United States since December 30, 2022.

The information was released by former Minister of Tourism Gilson Machado, in Instagram post. “PArting for Mission in Nashville Tennessee USA”, he wrote in the caption of a photo in which he appears with the former president and the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) in a car.

Hours later, Eduardo released a video of his father at the airport. In the images, the former president interacts with people who approach him.

Watch (51s):

BOLSONARO IN THE USA

Bolsonaro arrived in the United States for a family vacation on December 30, 2022, with no expected return to Brazil. Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) and the couple’s daughter, Laura, 12, have already returned.

On February 16, Michelle said that her husband should stay longer in the US country to rest. “I think he [Bolsonaro] need to rest more, continue there. I’ve been with him for 15 years and I’ve never seen him rest.”said Michelle.

Bolsonaro himself said in an interview with the American newspaper Wall Street Journal expected to return to the country in March. He stated that he will return to defend himself against the accusations that he encouraged the extremist acts that resulted in the invasion and destruction of the buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes. “I wasn’t even there and they want to blame me”stated on February 14.

In the US, Bolsonaro has adopted a more reserved attitude. He preferred to make quick appearances to supporters in the Brazilian community in Florida, and has recently started speaking in the country.