President Jair Bolsonaro left the medical post at Palácio do Planalto at around 9:30 am this Friday, where he stayed for approximately half an hour. The government has not informed, until the publication of this note, whether the head of the Executive had an illness or had been subjected to any examination.

This is the third time that Bolsonaro has been to the Planalto medical post in the span of two weeks. The Special Secretariat for Communication (Secom) did not clarify the reason for any of them.

At 10:00 am this Friday, Bolsonaro remotely participates in the Mercosur summit. The event would take place in Brasília, but the face-to-face format was canceled by the Brazilian government, which did not explain the reason for the change.

