Bolsonarism displays pride, muscle and support for the leader on the streets after a year of low profile. The former president of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, 68, gathered thousands of his followers this Sunday in São Paulo in a massive event called in response to the accusation that he plotted a coup d'état together with several generals who were ministers. He was supported by several allied governors and dozens of parliamentarians. Three days after remaining silent when questioned by the police about the alleged plot, Bolsonaro has sought a crowd photo to counter what he considers a judicial persecution. The Supreme Court has eight cases open against the leader of the Brazilian opposition, who preserves notable political capital, although he is disqualified until 2030 for abuse of power. “All this is a conspiracy, we live in a veiled dictatorship,” said Claudia, a 64-year-old educational psychologist.

“Lula, thief, your place is prison,” those present chanted enthusiastically, including families with children. T-shirts with slogans such as “proud patriot” or “God, country, family and freedom” have also returned. Following Bolsonaro's instructions, there was not a single slogan against the judges of the Supreme Court, just in case, since it has multiple open judicial fronts. There are so many that speculation about whether he will be imprisoned is very much alive. “We do not know. Anything can happen, but he is innocent,” emphasizes Mónica, a 39-year-old receptionist.

This is the ultra's first major political act since it narrowly lost the elections in 2022 against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and since thousands of its followers carried out the most serious attack against Brazilian democracy since the end of the dictatorship. Although he cannot run in the next two elections, Bolsonaro is not throwing in the towel. After months of a low profile, dedicated to answering the multiple accusations that he faces, he returns to the ring because he fears going to prison and in October there are municipal elections that also mark the halfway point of Lula's mandate.

Former president Jair Bolsonaro, during the rally held on Sunday, February 25, 2024 in São Paulo, wearing the shirt of the Brazilian national soccer team. Andre Penner (AP)

Bolsonaro called this demonstration on Paulista Avenue days after the police showed up at his summer home, confiscated his passport and the judge prohibited him from traveling abroad. He broadcast a video in which, wearing the soccer team's shirt, he encouraged his followers to accompany him. “It will be a peaceful act in defense of our democratic rule of law (…), I want to defend myself against all these accusations,” he explained, in addition to asking them two things: “Not to appear with any type of banner against whoever it may be.” and that they wear green and yellow, the colors of the national flag, which they have made part of their heritage. He also made it clear that what was important was the photo, not the speeches.

Bolsonaro and his team are terrified that, as was usual in any Bolsonaro call, banners, slogans or threats will appear against the Supreme Court or Judge Alexandre de Moraes — the black beast of Bolsonaroism or the savior of democracy, depending on who you ask. — and can open new judicial fronts. Therefore, the call to exercise maximum verbal restraint.

Increasingly cornered

Bolsonaro, who has sometimes proclaimed that he would rather die than go to prison, is increasingly cornered by justice and police investigations. The fence also tightens around his family and political circle. The eight cases investigated by the Supreme Court cover a little bit of everything: spreading false news, keeping valuable jewels that were gifts from the State or the mismanagement of Covid-19. His son Carlos, a councilor, is investigated in an illegal espionage plot against political adversaries of the clan.

He sent another son, Eduardo, a congressman, to Washington this Saturday to represent him at the great Conservative Political Action Conference, in Washington. Donald Trump, who hours later won the South Carolina primaries and is seeking the nomination, Javier Milei, Nayib Bukele, Santiago Abascal and Bolsonaro Jr. reactivated their alliance.

The Brazilian federal police accuse the former president of organizing, along with around twenty military collaborators, active and in the reserve, as well as civilians, an attempted coup. Investigators have accumulated evidence and clues thanks to the confession of Bolsonaro's personal secretary, who served as a liaison in many of the efforts.

Followers of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate to express their support for him this Sunday, February 25, 2024, in São Paulo. Andre Penner (AP)

According to the indictment, before the election and after, while thousands of Bolsonaro supporters mobilized demanding military intervention, the then president proposed to the leadership of the Armed Forces to participate in a constitutional break. Several lawyers drafted a decree to give it the appearance of legality, but the objective was a coup: to annul the electoral result and prevent Lula from assuming a third term that he won cleanly at the polls in 2022.

This Sunday's event was organized and paid for by evangelical pastor Silas Malafaia, who officiated Bolsonaro's third marriage and remains one of his most unconditional followers. After a prayer recited by Michelle Bolsonaro, former first lady and fervent evangelical, the speeches would arrive. Among them, that of the most powerful governor in Brazil and potential successor to Bolsonaro as leader of the right: Tarcísio de Freitas, governor of rich São Paulo, retired military man and less ultra than his political godfather.

Paulista Avenue is the scene where Bolsonaro most publicly and explicitly attacked the Supreme Court and Judge Moraes. Three years ago, at an event for Independence Day, the then president gave a fiery speech in which he insulted the magistrate by calling him a scoundrel and announced that he would disobey his orders. Days later he staged a public act of contrition.

