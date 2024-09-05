Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/09/2024 – 21:57

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) launched a website with a list of candidates he supports in the 2024 elections. The former Chief Executive has candidates in every state and in at least 109 cities.

São Paulo is the state with the largest number of cities with candidates supported by Bolsonaro, with 31 cities. In second place is Rio de Janeiro, with 12 cities.

The capital of São Paulo also leads the list of candidates supported by capitals, with 57 names, followed by the city of Rio de Janeiro, with 54 candidates for city councilor. In third place is Fortaleza, with 45 candidates.

In some cities, there is no record of Bolsonaro supporting mayoral candidates, despite his party being in coalition with the candidate. One example is Osasco, in Greater São Paulo, the city with the second largest economy in the state.

Although the PL, the former president’s party, is part of the coalition of candidate Gerson Pessoa (Podemos), his name does not appear as supported. There are 19 cities in São Paulo alone in this condition.

Among the capitals, Macapá, Salvador, Natal, Teresina and Florianópolis do not have candidates supported by the former president for the position of head of the Executive Branch. The PL is linked to the campaigns of Ana Paranhos (Podemos) in the capital of Amapá, Bruno Reis (União) in the capital of Bahia, Paulinho Freire (União) in the capital of Rio Grande do Norte, Dr. Pessoa (PRD) in the capital of Teresina and Topázio Neto (PSD) in Santa Catarina.