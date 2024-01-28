Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/28/2024 – 21:00

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) launched a booklet with mandatory flags to support candidates for mayor and councilor and reinforce the polarization with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in this year's municipal elections.

Bolsonaro joined his three political sons, this Sunday, the 28th, for a live on social media. The family used the broadcast to publicize the launch of a preparation course for conservative candidates, inspired by the virtual courses of writer Olavo de Carvalho, who died in 2022.

At 7:50 pm, the live recorded an audience of 443,352 people watching, including the networks of Bolsonaro and deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son “03” of the former president. The list of flags includes respect for the Constitution, positions against abortion, against the legalization of drugs, freedom of expression and the armament of the population.

Bolsonaro abandoned the amateur live scene that he promoted during his term at Palácio da Alvorada. This time, professional cameras and microphones, the same ones used in podcasts on the internet, but without an interpreter for the Brazilian Sign Language (Libras). The Brazilian flag continued to be displayed on the table.

“There will be a dispute between Bolsonaro and the left. Look for candidates who have reference, these principles, that President Bolsonaro created within our party”, stated senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ).

In defense of family values, for example, Jair Bolsonaro stated that “it is not against two people loving each other, but that is not something that should happen in the classroom”. Regarding freedom of expression, the former president took a stand against the Fake News Bill, currently being processed in the Chamber. “You will lose your freedom too,” he told the audience.

The Bolsonaro family's bet is to train right-wing candidates and supporters to elect politicians opposed to Lula. The former president dedicated several moments of the live to criticize the PT member. He even made a “suggestion” to the president: “talk about your government, don’t criticize Jair Bolsonaro”. “It even looks like Lula is going to sleep, taking advantage of the fact that he is newly married, instead of saying I love you, he says Bolsonaro, then the live brocha.”

Another proposal defended by the former president is the defense of agribusiness, in an attempt to link the sector to the right, in opposition to the current government, citing Lula's actions and statements that displeased the sector. “What makes a person say that agriculture is fascist? What leads a person to facilitate MST actions, bringing terror to the countryside? What makes a person, months after Parliament voted almost unanimously on the issue of the time frame, for the government to veto it?”

The group's main focus, in the words of the former president, will be on the City Councils. The intention is to elect the largest number of parliamentarians in Brazilian cities. Bolsonaro used the live broadcast to praise the national president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, and sent a “hug” to the leader.

Bolsonaro denies involvement in the death of Marielle Franco

Former president Jair Bolsonaro used the live broadcast to deny involvement in the death of councilor Marielle Franco (PSOL) and driver Anderson Gomes. According to Bolsonaro, “the world fell on his head” after the murder. “So, what I want most is for the fact to be clarified. I never had contact with Marielle,” he stated, declaring that several “narratives” circulate to link him to the homicide.

Another person to take a stand on Marielle was councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), who was a colleague of the councilor in Rio. The two had an office on the same floor. “My relationship with Marielle has always been very friendly,” he said. Former police officer Ronnie Lessa, accused of killing the councilwoman and the driver, reached a plea agreement with the Federal Police (PF) and allegedly cited the counselor of the Rio de Janeiro State Court of Auditors (TCE) Domingos Brazão as the person who ordered the crime, according to the investigation.

Bolsonaro says January 8th is a 'farce' to condemn 'poor people'

Investigated for last year's coup acts, former president Jair Bolsonaro stated that the 8th of January is a “farce” and contested the claim that there was an attempted coup d'état after the inauguration of president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) .

“This is a farce. What is this January 8th that leads to innocent, poor things suffering? Some vandalized, they have to pay, as on the 8th I tweeted, I regretted what happened”, stated the former president in the broadcast.

Bolsonaro was appointed by the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) on the 8th of January in Congress as one of the mentors of the acts, being the first indicted by the collegiate. At the Attorney General's Office (PGR), he was not reported, but is mentioned in the investigations.

“Coup d’état without a shot? Without a rifle? And where are the intelligences, they talk so much about intelligence, that they didn’t raise this?”, asked Bolsonaro on live.