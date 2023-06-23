The former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro faced this Thursday the start of a trial in the electoral court of his country in a case for “abuse of power” that can disqualify him politically for eight years.

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) tries him for attacks against the electronic voting system in Brazil during a meeting with ambassadors in July 2022, three months before being defeated at the polls by the now president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

After a three-hour session, the court, made up of seven judges who must each cast their vote, left the decision on hold until next Tuesday.

Bolsonaro, who defends his innocence, traveled by his side to Porto Alegre (south), where he was surrounded at the airport by dozens of followers. From there he branded his case as “politician” and “malicious.”

The ex-president is singled out because in his 2022 speech he assured without evidence that he was seeking to “correct failures” in the electronic ballot box system. The former captain said that the alleged vulnerability could be used to manipulate the electoral result against him.

File photo of the Asonada in Brazil in January 2023.

This argument later fueled part of his followers, who on January 8, 2023, days after Lula’s inauguration, invaded the headquarters of the three powers in Brasilia.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested that the former president (2019-2022) be declared “ineligible” due to “abuse of political power.” The speech, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, “tried to give the wrong impression that the electoral process is dark” and was conducive to “manipulations”, with the “objective of discrediting the electoral result”, said Judge Benedito Gonçalves.

For his part, Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Tarcisio Vieira, compared the case with that of Captain Alfred Dreyfus, unjustly convicted in France in the 19th century.

The truth is that it is almost taken for granted that Bolsonaro, 68, is going to be sentenced, according to what two judicial sources who have followed the process of this process in the TSE told the AFP agency.

AFP