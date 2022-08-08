President was in the capital of São Paulo this Sunday (07.Aug) to follow the game of Palmeiras against Goiás

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was in São Paulo this Sunday (Aug. He was accompanied by allies such as businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan chain of stores, and state deputy Gil Diniz (PL-SP).

On social media, images circulate of the chief executive being cheered with shouts of “myth” by supporters and booed by opponents as he left the place.

Watch (1min24s):

Shortly after, the president went with the entourage to the Palmeiras stadium. There, he received a shirt from the São Paulo club from the hands of President Leila Pereira.

The club published a photo of the meeting on its social networks and announced the presence of the Chief Executive at the stadium.