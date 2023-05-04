Former president is investigated in actions that could lead to ineligibility; another 10 requests are pending in the 1st instance

The target of a PF (Federal Police) operation that investigates the insertion of false data in vaccination cards, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) already has at least 25 ongoing investigations. The former president is the target of lawsuits in the Electoral Justice and the STF (Supreme Federal Court), in addition to requests for investigation pending at the 1st instance.

The month of April was marked with 2 testimonies given to the PF by the former president. The 1st, on April 5, verified the receipt of jewelry from the Saudi Arabian government. The 2nd was held on April 26 and dealt with the extremist acts of January 8.

O Power360 raised the main investigations against the former president. Here are the main ones:

Bolsonaro was once again the target of Justice this Wednesday (May 3, 2023) after the PF carried out searches at his residence in Jardim Botânico, in Brasília. The new survey investigates the insertion of false data in vaccination cards against covid-19 approved in the Ministry of Health systems.

The case is part of the digital militias inquiry that runs in the STF under the rapporteur of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Find out if the former president tampered with his vaccination card and that of his 12-year-old daughter Laura before leaving for the United States in December 2022. The US required proof of immunization against covid to enter the country, but Bolsonaro says he never vaccinated himself.

Bolsonaro’s former assistant, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, was also arrested and taken to the PF headquarters. Another 14 people were targeted by the operation, including former president’s advisors and security guards, in Rio de Janeiro and the federal capital. In all, 6 people were arrested.

Upon leaving his home in Brasilia after the operation, the former president again denied that he had been vaccinated against covid. He said he has never been required to present proof of immunization when traveling abroad, including when traveling to the US. He said he had applied for a diplomatic visa, given on a special basis to heads of state and authorities, and arrived before leaving the presidency, on December 30.

In April, Bolsonaro was included in the inquiry that investigates the masterminds of the 8 de Janeiro event and gave testimony to the PF about a publication released on social networks in which, without evidence, he casts doubt on the election of the president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Moraes responded to the subpoena request submitted by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic), which said that Bolsonaro “allegedly incited the perpetration of crimes against the rule of law”. in a Jan. 10 post.

On the date, Bolsonaro shared a video on his Facebook profile that says that Lula “was not elected, but ‘chosen by ministers of the STF and TSE [Tribunal Superior Eleitoral]’”.

At the time, the former president said he was under the effect of medication and that the publication was made by mistake. During the period, according to the defense of the former chief executive, Bolsonaro was admitted to the hospital in Orlando, in the USA, to treat a “new grip” related to the stab wound he suffered in 2018.

The former president is also being investigated for the jewelry case received by the government of Saudi Arabia. Members of his government would have tried to bring jewelry to Brazil without declaring it to the Federal Revenue.

A newspaper report The state of Sao Paulo revealed, on March 3, that the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro would have tried to bring jewelry to Brazil without declaring it to the Federal Revenue. The pieces, valued at BRL 16.5 million, would be a gift from the Saudi government to the then First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The former president testified for 3 hours about the episode at the PF headquarters in Brasília (DF) on April 5. The corporation held simultaneous hearings with those involved in the investigations in the federal capital and in São Paulo, where Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, arrested on the 4th (May 3) was also heard.

Bolsonaro’s defense has already delivered to the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) 3 packages of jewelry received from the Saudi government by the former chief executive. The content arrived in Brazil illegally and was detained at customs because it had not been declared to the Federal Revenue Service.

In December 2022, the PF sent a report to the STF in which it concluded that Bolsonaro committed crimes by disclosing false information about the covid-19 pandemic and discouraging the use of masks when their use was determined to be mandatory.

The report was delivered in the context of the inquiry by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who investigates Bolsonaro’s statements about covid-19 in which the former president associates the vaccine against the disease with the risk of developing AIDS. The investigations were initiated at the request of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid, in the Federal Senate, to the STF.

In February of this year, the PGR manifested itself for the archiving of the inquiry. According to the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, there is no “minimum elements capable of supporting the filing of a criminal action” before the “no evidence” of crimes. Moraes has not yet decided on the case.

information leak

In January 2022, the PF stated in a report delivered to the Federal Supreme Court that elements pointed to the “direct action” of the ex-president in the leak of a confidential investigation of the corporation about a hacker attack on the TSE. The documents were released by the then president in August 2021 on social media.

According to the PF, it was possible to identify in the investigation that there “improper disclosure”. The Federal Police says that, after receiving the documents, Bolsonaro promoted a live to reveal the content of the inquiry, presenting it as a “proof of vulnerability of the electoral system.

In August of the same year, Lindôra asked Moraes to close the investigation. The prosecutor stated that the minister violated the accusatory system by ordering new investigation measures, despite a previous request for archiving, made by the attorney general of the Republic, Augusto Aras. The request was denied by Moraes.

The former president is investigated for alleged interference in the corporation reported by his then Minister of Justice Sergio Moro, now a senator of the Republic for União Brasil. The investigation was opened in April 2020 to investigate Moro’s statements against the then Chief Executive. Upon leaving the Ministry of Justice, he accused Bolsonaro of changing the corporation’s leadership to prevent investigations against people close to him.

At the time, Bolsonaro had dismissed the then director general of the corporation, Maurício Valeixo, chosen by Moro to join the 1st echelon of the government.

In place of Valeixo, the then president tried to nominate Alexandre Ramagem, a name close to the family. The initiative was barred by decision of Alexandre de Moraes, who suspended the nomination.

At the end of March, the PF concluded that Bolsonaro did not interfere in the institution. In September, the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic asked the STF to close the inquiry. There is still no decision from the Court on the case.

The former president has been a defendant in action at the STF (Federal Supreme Court) since 2016 for inciting rape and insult against deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS). In an interview with the newspaper “Zero hour” in December 2014, Bolsonaro declared that the then colleague did not “deserved” to be raped for being “very ugly“.

The case reached the STF after the deputy filed a criminal complaint for injury and slander, the 2nd being rejected by the Court. The procedure was interrupted during Bolsonaro’s passage through the Presidency of the Republic.

Last week, the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) defended that the case be judged in the 1st instance. The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Maria Araújo, stated that at the end of her term as president, “the temporary formal immunity, which had temporarily paralyzed the exercise of the State’s persecutory activity, ends”.

electoral justice

There are 16 Aijes (Electoral Judicial Investigation Actions) against Bolsonaro underway at the TSE. Among them, the one that analyzes a meeting of the former president with ambassadors in July 2022, when he questioned the electoral system.

The then president criticized the electronic voting machines, defended the printed vote and cited possible fraud in the electoral system, with accusations that were never proven. This investigation covers the draft with proposals to reverse the result of the 2022 elections found in the house of the former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Anderson Torres.

On March 14, Bolsonaro admitted that actions in the Electoral Court could make him ineligible and put a brake on his electoral aspirations in 2026. The speech was given at an event with businessmen held in Orlando.

The Aijes are actions presented during the electoral process whose purpose is to investigate behaviors that affect equality between candidates in an electoral dispute. If upheld, the TSE declares the ex-president to be unenforceable.

1st Instance

By mid-February, the Supreme Court had already forwarded 10 requests for investigation against the former president to the TJDFT (Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories) and to the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region), in addition to inquiries in force in the STF that still include Bolsonaro’s name.

Among them, there are 5 that refer to the conduct of the former president during the celebration of September 7, in 2022, for alleged practice of party-political activity. These requests were presented by Senator Randolph Rodrigues (Network); by the PDT (Democratic Labor Party); by former congressman Elias Vaz (PSB); and by associations of lawyers and magistrates.

Crimes of attack against the constitutional order, the democratic rule of law and separation of powers are alleged, in addition to crimes contained in the former National Security Law (7,170/1983).

Another action refers to a motorcycle race held in Orlando, USA, on June 11th. The former president was in the country to attend the Summit of the Americas. The crimes mentioned are those of responsibility and prevarication, alleged by former federal deputy Alencar Santana.

In addition, deputy Sâmia Bonfim and deputy Orlando Silva say that Bolsonaro would have committed the crime of racism in a statement made to a black supporter. At the time, the former president said that the man weighed “more than 7 arrobas”.

Two other lawsuits mention the possible crimes of defamation and libel, respectively. The 1st, presented by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, mentions a publication on the former president’s social networks associating the congressman with an alleged negotiation for the purchase of vaccines against covid without bidding.

The other, by former president Dilma Rousseff (PF), who says Bolsonaro offended her honor in a video posted on Twitter. He compared the Truth Commission, in which Dilma worked, to a “pimp”, and its members, the “prostitutes”.