During the debate, the president said that Maia created the rapporteur’s amendments to “take powers” from the Executive

Former Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Rodrigo Maia (PSDB) refuted the president’s statement Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the creation of the “secret budget” during the debate of band on Sunday (16.Oct.2022).

The Chief Executive stated that the device was created by Maia to “take powers away” and stated, without naming names, that 13 PT congressmen would be benefiting from the funds.

“I have a preliminary list here. Thirteen PT deputies who received an appeal from this secret budget. I have nothing to do with this secret budget. I can even understand that Parliament works better on income distribution than we do on the other side, my Ministry of Economy and the president”said Bolsonaro. “This budget was created by Rodrigo Maia, known to be a person who wanted to take powers away from me. I wanted it to be true, for the budget to be in my hands. I would make better use of it, you can be sure of that.”

At rapporteur’s amendments are amounts distributed to senators and deputies for “correct technical errors or omissions in the budget bill”, according to a technical note from the Chamber. They were nicknamed the “secret budget” because they were not detailed in the budget execution control system. In 2021, they cost BRL 18.5 billion to the public coffers.

According to Maia, the creation of the mechanism was signed by the president and the minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Eduardo Ramos.

“Actually, the secret budget is apparently not so secret, it has a list of those who receive it, it does not say the names, but it says the number, which left-wing deputies would have received, that is, it is secret for us, it is secret for the press. For him, of course not. He who executes the budget, that prerogative belongs to him, not to the legislature”said.

Watch Maia’s statement (1min10s):

in your profile at twitter, Maia also stated that the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) does not pass through the Chamber of Deputies, but through the senator president of the National Congress. The LDO determines the amount available for rapporteur amendments.

“Indeed, Congress tried. Congressional session, LDO does not pass the House. Congress session is headed by the senator president of the National Congress, it has nothing to do with the Chamber. He vetoed it, the veto was maintained, and he created the RP-9 through a message signed by him and Minister Ramos. That’s the truth. Unfortunately, they really know little.”said the former president of the Chamber of Deputies.

Then Maia published a photo of the text of the Law No. 13,898, 2019, which indicates RP-9 type amendments as a budget expense type. The law was passed in Congress and sanctioned by President Bolsonaro in his 1st year of government.