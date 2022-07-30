Luis Paulo Rosenberg78 years old, founding partner of Rosenberg Partnersstates that Brazil is experiencing a paradox with the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The economist evaluates the president’s work as “terrible” and that of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, as “exceptional”. he says the “disaster” of representative overshadows the economic advances of the management itself.

For Rosenberg, the minister “takes a beating from all sides as if Brazil were on the eve of disaster”.

The reason, according to him, is the president’s behavior, whether in questioning the Federal Supreme Court, with the fairness of the elections and the “neglect” in the environment.

“We have a government with an absolutely coherent economic policy. By 2020, the debt-to-GDP forecast was 100% or more. There was the pandemic and the minister managed to lower these forecasts to 78%. An exemplary fiscal result.”

Rosenberg criticizes the rapid rate hike by the Central Bank. He says that Brazil will experience a worsening in the economy for a few quarters because of the high interest rate, but he sees a horizon of investments in infrastructure in the coming years.

Watch (26min6s):

Below are excerpts from the interview:

What is your assessment of the Jair Bolsonaro government and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, in terms of economic management?

There is a great injustice with Paulo Guedes, in the rebuttal of all the contradictions and setbacks that the president defends, whether in the part of questioning the Supreme, with the fairness of the elections, neglect of the environment… in short, all this setback that we is observing in our social political achievements.

The economic performance I think is exemplary. We have a government with an absolutely coherent economic policy. You remember: by 2020, the debt-to-GDP forecast was 100% or more.

There was the pandemic and our minister managed to lower these forecasts to 78%: an exemplary fiscal result. And he takes a beating from all sides as if Brazil were on the verge of collapse. Once again: the irritation at the behavior of the president overshadowing the achievements of this government, which are numerous – from the maintenance of modern labor legislation to privatizations, the entry of the private sector into sanitation – one of the biggest deficiencies we have. It is a commendable performance.

I open a small parenthesis against monetary policy: it was excessive. The facts will show. But at least in the right direction of fighting an inflation that plagues it a lot.

Overall, my assessment of the president is poor. from the minister, it’s exceptional.

President Jair Bolsonaro has complained a few times when people praise government ministers and criticize them. Bolsonaro said that ministers are only in government because he allows it. How do you rate?

He’s absolutely right. When he was vice president of Corinthians, if he wasn’t president [do Corinthians] giving me space, I wouldn’t have done anything. When he was in government, Delfim Neto only got what he wanted because of President João Figueiredo. So this is a truth.

Why does he give Paulo Guedes so much freedom to do the right thing, even if it’s unpopular? Imagine: it’s considered the most right-wing government we’ve ever had. And it is the first time that we see someone seriously treating the need to tax dividends, which is a banner that the left in power for almost 12 years has not even been able to raise, let alone implement. There is this paradox and I am very happy that, at least in the economic area, President Bolsonaro respected logic.

Do you think the population will reward the government with these measures it has been taking?

I find it very difficult because of the following: the Central Bank stepped on the brakes in a violent way. Inflation in Europe, and even in the United States, is higher than ours. And we are considering continuing to raise interest rates indefinitely, as if this month’s price index should define what I do with interest or not.

There is an excess in monetary policy that will fall on the president’s back. Because? Because the effect on GDP of a sharp rise in the interest rate is delayed from 12 to 18 months. In other words, the height of the recessive effect of monetary policy will begin to be felt from now on. In the midst of an electoral scenario, we will see unemployment grow. These estimates of 2.5% or more even growso [do PIB] this year are looking in the rear view.

We still saw an acceptable 1st half because the full effect of the interest rate policy had not yet been consummated. From here on, it’s downhill.

Despite the benefits package reaching at this time, it will be insufficient to offset the climate of discouragement that this return to unemployment will bring.

On August 9, the government must pay R$2,000 to thousands of truck drivers and R$600 to millions of families. Taxi drivers should also receive up to R$2,000 in the next month. Won’t that be enough to bring a sense of improvement in the economy?

Of course it has electoral content, but it is within the canons.

In a GDP of 70% of consumption (R$ 4 trillion) do you think that R$ 40 billion of spending changes the voter’s spirit? I find it very difficult. I think the dismay of the recession that will deepen will prevail.

What is your projection for economic growth in the 2nd semester or throughout 2022?

I think it ends 2022 with growth, at most, close to 0.5%.

We are going to have a very bad 1st semester in 2023, but in the 2nd we will resume growth. It is a matter of time before the Central Bank’s board of directors realizes that it has exceeded the necessary level (overshooting). And you will be able to start lowering the rate.

These projections of more than 12% for several years are the stuff of a boy still with the taste of mother’s milk in his mouth and who doesn’t know how quickly inflation subsides when you start the recession process.

I see a reversal happening if not this semester at least at the beginning of the next one, whoever is elected.

Why does the Central Bank continue to insist on raising interest rates?

The only logical explanation is this: if you have a son who came out of rehab for being addicted to cocaine, you don’t even want talcum powder in the house so he doesn’t have ideas. There is this fear in Brazil for the humiliating conviviality that we did not have with inflation, in which the entire Central Bank, since the Real Plan, prefers to err by excess than by outside. The other arguments are totally meaningless.

Inflation in the United States has been in demand for a long time. the moment he [EUA] is ready to fight, and so is Europe, I [o Brasil] I have one benefit: inflationary pressure on Brazil falls. Commodity prices are already falling. There was an excess of interest. We would have practically the same result if this rate were 7.5% or 8%. But now it is necessary to find the justification to go into reverse and start creating conditions to grow in the 2nd quarter of next year.

Could this justification be the result of the October elections, when the next government will already be defined?

It is interesting, everyone is in the “vibe” that: “Ah, they made an expansionist electoral package and the next government will enter following the same there”.

Take the history of Brazil and you will see that the 1st year of any government is in the sense of making adjustments in relation to what they all call the “cursed inheritance”.

I don’t see any debacle in the public accounts. The only account that is crazy in the formation of the fiscal deficit is precisely the 8% of GDP that we are spending on interest. If you start to correct this, the fact that a social project of 0.5% to 1% of GDP on the expenditure side will not make any difference. We are going to end 2023 with an institutional framework, an extremely promising backdrop for foreign capital – and he looks at this as carefully as he looks at interest rates: it will be clear that the president will respect privatization whoever he is, a country that emerged before all others from the inflationary pressure and that is in a very comfortable fiscal situation to receive investments, expand its infrastructure supported by the private sector.

For the first time, I’m seeing the prospect of a growth spiral in Brazil of 8 to 10 years, as we haven’t seen it for a long time. Growth here is chicken-fight because the pre-conditions did not exist, whether in the health of the public sector, whether in labor legislation, or in digitalization – which we are seeing in a fantastic way.

At the same time, I see a deeper recession than other analysts in the next 12 months, and I am very excited about the medium and long-term outlook.

Whatever the next government, it will have to make adjustments or even change the spending ceiling. Should this fiscal rule still exist in the next government?

I’ve been cynical about the tax cap ever since it was made.

That roof is a joke. It is for no other reason that the president who approved the ceiling [Michel Temer] he did it in such a way that, during his rule, he didn’t even come close to the ceiling.

Fiscal policy is a dynamic, conjunctural thing. I have to have 2 two elements completely divorced: the multi-annual budget, in which I set the funding for multi-annual works. And the short-term budget, which I adjust according to the movement of the economy. If I’m in a recession, I have no problem running a public deficit. If I am in an expansionist process, it is the public sector that has to make room for the private sector to continue growing. There is no economic logic to put a ceiling.

How do you assess the scenario that is forming around a possible victory for former PT President Lula for 2023?

One thing we can rest assured. We saw what President Lula was like when he was elected. He put in perhaps the most reactionary Central Bank president we’ve ever had and let him do whatever he needed to.

Lula, if you take away the prejudices and subjectivism, is a Tony Blair. He is a citizen who is very concerned about the social issue, he is a president who is elected to ensure that every Brazilian has 3 meals a day, but who does not meddle like that in the private sector, no.

We made progress in privatization and liberalization of the economy under his government. Who is afraid that he will renationalize Eletrobras! That nothing. He will continue, he will take a piece of Petrobras and he will privatize.

Petrobras, Banco do Brasil, Caixa today are symbols that we would obviously like to see privatized. But the importance of concessions is not equal.

WHO IS LUIS ROSENBERG

Luís Paulo Rosenberg is 78 years old. He is an economist and consultant at Rosenberg Associados. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from USP (University of São Paulo), a master’s degree and a PHD in economics from Vanderbilt University. He has worked as an advisor to Minister Delfim Neto, responsible for the Science, Technology and Investments in Energy sectors, and as an economic advisor to President José Sarney.

The economist was a member of the negotiating team with the IMF (International Monetary Fund), an economic commentator for BandNews FM, university professor, superintendent of IPEA and member of the board of Suzano, Nestlé and Banco BBVA. He was vice president of marketing at Corinthians from 2008 to 2011.