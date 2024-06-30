Former president attended Éder Mauro’s pre-candidacy launch; will spend 3 days in Pará

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was surrounded by supporters while having lunch in Belém, Pará, this Sunday (June 30, 2024). He participated in the launch of the pre-candidacy of federal deputy Éder Mauro (PL-PA) for mayor of the capital of Pará.

Bolsonaro had lunch at the restaurant Tetto in the Icoaraci region. He traveled with his wife, former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro. On the way out, he climbed onto the roof of a car and waved to supporters.

Watch (1min22s):



According to a survey by Paraná Pesquisas released on June 15, Éder Mauro leads the race for Mayor of Belém, with 30% of voting intentions. Next, are the state deputy Igor Normando (MDB), with 18.4% of the votes, and the current mayor Edmilson Rodrigues (Psol), with 13.4%.

The research was carried out by Paraná Pesquisas from June 9 to 14, 2024. 800 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Belém (PA). The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3.5 pp (percentage points), plus or minus. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number PA-04749/2024.

BOLSONARO’S ALLY IN LEADERSHIP PLACES LULA IN IMPASSE

The position of Bolsonaro’s ally in the polls has left the state and federal government in an impasse, as the capital of Pará will host COP30 (2025 United Nations Conference on Climate Change).

The current mayor’s party is part of the president’s allied base Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), but it is not yet clear whether the PT member will support his candidacy. 2nd place, Ighor Normando, is from the party of the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), who is also an ally of Lula.

It is in the government’s interest to have an ally at the head of the city to facilitate the logistical organization and attention that the scale of the event requires.

BOLSONARO IN PARÁ

In addition to Belém, the former president will visit three other cities during his stay in Pará. He will be in São Geraldo do Araguaia on Monday (July 1st) in the morning and in Marabá in the afternoon. On Tuesday (July 2nd), he will visit Parauapebas. He will leave the state on the same day.