President of the PL said that the party did not expect the result of the polls in the 2nd round, but that now the “blow” has passed

Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the PL (Liberal Party), said this Tuesday (29.Nov.2022) that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “recovered” and what is “cheered up” to talk to their supporters in the streets.

According to the politician, the party did not expect the result of the polls in the 2nd round, on October 30, 2022. On that date, Bolsonaro was defeated by PT Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, elected by the 3rd President of the Republic.

“The crash has passed. We did not expect this result to happen”, declared Valdemar.

In response to supporters of the president who said that the “thief will go up the ramp”, in reference to Lula’s victory, Valdemar said that the Chief Executive would give them an answer.

“You can be sure that Bolsonaro will give you an answer. Bolsonaro is a man. You can be sure that he will not let you down, ”he said.

PL DINNER

Valdemar Costa Neto’s statements were made during his departure from the Dom Francisco restaurant, in the Clube Esportivos Sul sector, in Brasília. The PL met at the restaurant on Tuesday night to present the largest bench in the Chamber, formed by 99 deputies.

President Jair Bolsonaro and the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), were present at the event.