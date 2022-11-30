President of the PL said that the party did not expect the result of the polls in the 2nd round, but that now the “blow” has passed

Valdemar Costa Netopresident of the PL (Liberal Party), said this Tuesday (29.Nov.2022) that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “recovered” and what is “cheered up” to talk to their supporters in the streets.

According to the politician, the party did not expect the result of the polls in the 2nd round, on October 30, 2022. On that date, Bolsonaro was defeated by PT Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, elected for the 3rd time as president of the Republic.

“The crash has passed. We did not expect this result to happen.”said Waldemar.

In response to supporters of the president who said the “thief will go up the ramp”referring to Lula’s victory, Valdemar said that the Chief Executive would give them an answer.

“You can be sure that Bolsonaro will give you an answer. Bolsonaro is a man. You can be sure he won’t let you down.”he declared.

PL DINNER

Valdemar Costa Neto’s statements were made during his departure from the Dom Francisco restaurant, in the Clube Esportivos Sul sector, in Brasília. The restaurant serves different types of meat and fish, such as cod and salmon, as well as side dishes such as french fries, toast and salads.

The PL met at the restaurant on the night of this 3rd (29.nov) to present the largest bench in the Chamber, formed by 99 deputies. The event was attended by President Jair Bolsonaro and the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

