Former president will receive the title of citizen of Rio Branco and will participate in Mayor Tião Bocalom's affiliation with the PL; Michelle accompanies

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro were received by supporters on Thursday night (21 March 2024) at Rio Branco International Airport, Plácido de Castro. He has commitments in the capital of Acre this Friday (22nd March) and Saturday (23rd March). The senator Marcio Bittar (União Brasil-AC) and federal deputies Colonel Ulysses (União Brasil-AC) and Roberto Duarte (Republicanos-AC) participated in Bolsonaro's reception.

This 6th, the former president received the title of citizen of Rio Branco in a solemn session in the auditorium of FIEAC (Federation of Industries of the State of Acre). According to Bittar, the vote for the tribute was unanimous among the capital's councilors. In the State, the former president received 70.3% of the valid votes in the 2nd round of the 2022 presidential elections.

Watch:

– Rio Branco/AC Airport.

– March 21, 11:50 pm (Brasília). pic.twitter.com/7HUQdk21wm — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) March 22, 2024

Still on this 6th, Bolsonaro will participate in a Public Security seminar and the affiliation of the mayor of Rio Branco, Tião Bocalom (PP), at the PL (Liberal Party) in Revolution Square.

On Saturday (23rd March), go to the ceremony at 10am PL Woman with Michelle and at 3pm he will visit the municipality of Senador Guiomard with Marcio Bittar to see a rubber road.