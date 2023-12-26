Former president will spend New Year in Alagoas, at the Villas Taturé guesthouse, owned by former Tourism Minister Gilson Machado

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) arrived at 9:30 pm this Tuesday (Dec 26, 2023) at Maceió airport (Alagoas) and was received by supporters. People screamed “myth!”. He boarded from Brasília and made a connection in São Paulo.

Watch (1min10s):

Bolsonaro will spend New Year's Eve at his former Tourism Minister's guesthouse Gilson Machadoin São Miguel dos Milagres, north coast of Alagoas.

The inn is called Villas Taturé and, according to the site's website, a 4-day package in the deluxe suite for two people costs R$13,500. Bolsonaro should not pay for accommodation on site.

In January, the former president will be on vacation for two weeks at his home in Angra dos Reis (RJ).