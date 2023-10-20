Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/19/2023 – 22:20

The decision that condemned the former President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, to pay collective compensation to journalists for moral damages of R$50,000 became final.

The decision was promulgated by the 4th Private Law Chamber of the São Paulo Court of Justice. The amount of the fine will be donated to the São Paulo State Fund for the Defense of Diffuse Rights.

The action by the Union of Professional Journalists of the State of São Paulo alleged that Bolsonaro systematically attacked the category aggressively in his statements and on social media.

The union recorded 175 attacks by Bolsonaro against the press in 2020. The source is the report “Violence against journalists and press freedom in Brazil, by the National Federation of Journalists.

The report presents examples such as homophobic attacks, insults, attacks on female journalists during interviews and even the threat of punching a professional.

We tried to contact ex-president Bolsonaro’s advisors, but were unable to contact them until this report was completed.

Check out the report on Rádio Nacional: