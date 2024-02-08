Brazil's federal police issued search and arrest warrants against a large number of military personnel and former ministers of former President Jair Bolsonaro's government, as well as a number of his closest advisers, in the investigation into a possible coup on Thursday morning. Bolsonaro himself is not allowed to leave the country due to the investigation and must surrender his passport to the authorities within 24 hours.

#Bolsonaro #allowed #leave #country #police #arrests #coup #39Hour #truth39