During a flight from Recife (PE) to Brasília (DF), the former president took photos and videos with supporters

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took photos and videos with supporters during a flight this Sunday (Aug. 11, 2024). The politician boarded the plane at Recife International Airport, in Pernambuco, bound for Brasília. Bolsonaro stayed in the state for 5 days to fulfill political commitments and events with supporters. On Saturday (Aug. 10), he participated in a motorcade in the capital. His pre-candidate for Mayor, the former minister Gilson Machado (PL-PE), was prohibited by the courts from parading with Bolsonaro, but went to the event anyway.

Watch (1min17s):