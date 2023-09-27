Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/27/2023 – 20:39

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) once again faced intestinal discomfort and again needed to be treated at the DF Star hospital, in Brasília this Wednesday, 27th. A week ago, Bolsonaro went to the same hospital, with a similar problem. The two hospitalizations occurred after he was discharged in São Paulo, where he underwent two surgeries at the Vila Nova Star hospital, in the south of São Paulo.

“Pr @jairbolsonaro again presented intestinal discomfort resulting from the stabbing that occurred in 2018, he was admitted to the DF Star Hospital in Brasília, he underwent digestive examinations, including intestinal washing”, stated Fábio Wajngarten, the president’s advisor and lawyer. He also updated the president’s health status: “A few moments ago he was discharged, he is doing well, he is in good health, returning to his residence.” During his hospitalization on the 20th, Bolsonaro also needed to undergo intestinal washing and tests.

Bolsonaro has already undergone seven surgeries after receiving a stab wound during the 2018 election campaign. The last two were carried out on September 12, in São Paulo. The objective was to correct a hiatus hernia, to treat reflux, and also to perform a deviated septum to improve breathing. After the surgeries, Bolsonaro stayed at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, the official residence of the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans).

In January this year, Bolsonaro underwent surgery in the United States after experiencing abdominal pain. He needed to treat an adhesion to an incisional hernia. Previously, in September 2019, when the attack completed one year, he also underwent surgery. The other three surgeries took place in the days after the attack, while he was hospitalized at Santa Casa de Juiz de Fora and Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo. Perforations in the intestines were repaired.