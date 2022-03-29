President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to the HFA (Hospital das Forças Armadas) on Monday night (28), after feeling unwell at the Planalto Palace. Initially, the Chief Executive was attended by doctors from the presidential team; then he was taken to the health unit for examinations.

Doctors suspect that the president has a new condition of intestinal obstruction. The president was expected for the affiliation ceremony of two of his ministers – Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (Infrastructure) and Damares Alves (Family, Women and Human Rights) – to the Republicans, but, due to discomfort, he did not attend. First lady Michelle Bolsonaro, who is attending the event in Brasília, said that her husband “is fine” and went for an exam.

In January of this year, the president was hospitalized on suspicion of intestinal obstruction, as a result of the stab wound he took during the 2018 election campaign.

He was in Santa Catarina and had to be moved to São Paulo on a FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane. At the time, there was a suspicion that he would need to undergo a new surgery, but, after a week of hospitalization, the medical team decided to authorize the discharge, without the intervention.

