Former president’s trip is part of the PL’s strategies for the 2024 municipal elections

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) landed on the morning of this Thursday (22.jun.2023) in Porto Alegre, to carry out 6 appointments. The agenda is scheduled for until Friday (June 23). According to the PL’s communication team, the trip is part of a tour around the country to strengthen the party in the dispute for the 2024 municipal elections. take care of meeting of the then president with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada, held in July 2022. The trial was suspended and will resume on Tuesday (27.jun.2023).

Watch (1min45s):