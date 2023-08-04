Former president posed for photos at an establishment located in Barra da Tijuca on the night of this Thursday (3.Aug.2023)

Former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was received by supporters when he arrived at a pizzeria located in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro, on the night of this Thursday (3.Aug.2023). At the site, the former chief executive posed to take pictures with gifts from the establishment. Bolsonaro is in the state on tour and is staying at his home, located in Vivendas da Barra – the same neighborhood where the restaurant is located. Watch (1min5s):