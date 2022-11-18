Since losing the election, Bolsonaro has rarely been to Planalto; former minister did not set a date for the president’s return

Former Minister of Defense and Chief of Staff, General Walter Braga Netto (PL), said this Thursday (17.Nov.2022) that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is doing well and has recovered from the erysipelas on his leg, an infection caused by a bacterium. According to Braga Netto, Bolsonaro should return to the Planalto Palace soon.

“He should be back soon, he has recovered from the infection. It’s OK”, he stated. The former minister’s statement was given to journalists in front of the Alvorada Palace, while talking to Bolsonaro supporters. Braga Netto has not set a date for the return of the Chief Executive to Planalto.

Since losing the election, on October 30, Bolsonaro has been to the Planalto Palace a few times. The president has also not been talking to supporters, as usual, and has stopped making his traditional lives from thursday.

In an interview with the newspaper The globeVice President and Senator-elect Hamilton Mourao (Republicans) said Bolsonaro was diagnosed with an erysipelas on his leg. The elected senator attributed the absence of the Chief Executive at the Planalto Palace to the dermatological disease.

“It is a matter of health. He has a wound on his leg, an erysipelas. He can’t wear pants, how is he going to come here in shorts?”said Mourão at the end of the ceremony for receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors, in which he replaced Bolsonaro.

Erysipelas is a disease caused by bacteria, which usually enters the body through skin injuries, such as small cuts, insect bites and even mycoses. If not treated correctly, the bacteria can spread to the lymphatic vessels and reach the subcutaneous and fatty tissue.