Former president underwent repair of a hiatal hernia and deviated septum; operations took place “smoothly”

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), 68 years old, underwent two surgeries this Tuesday morning (September 12, 2023), at the Vila Nova Star hospital, in São Paulo. According to his advisor, Fabio Wajngarten, the procedures “passed in peace”.

Bolsonaro was admitted to the surgical center shortly before 5am this Tuesday (September 12). At 8:12 am, the former president was at the recovery room. He underwent the following procedures:

hiatus hernia repair: stomach operation to treat reflux;

Deviated septum: nose operation to improve respiratory condition.

Since suffering the attack during a campaign event for the 2018 presidential elections, in Juiz de Fora (MG), Bolsonaro has been hospitalized several times. At the time, he was stabbed and had his intestine perforated. Since then, the former president has undergone at least 10 surgeries and was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Most of the procedures were related to the belly wound. In July 2021, the former president developed persistent hiccups and was hospitalized after being diagnosed with intestinal subocclusion.

Occlusion is an obstruction when food and secretions cannot progress through the digestive tract. In the case of the former president, the term “subocclusion” indicates that there is a partial obstruction. Subocclusion is an incomplete occlusion.