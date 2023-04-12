Former president asked for the suspicion of the minister in a case that investigates lives during the election period

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) decided this Tuesday (April 11, 2023), unanimously, to deny the request of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the suspicion of the President of the Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, in the case that investigates abuse of power by using the Palácios do Planalto (seat of government) and Alvorada (official residence) to make lives in the electoral period. read the full of the decision (109 KB).

Among the 7 ministers who voted against is Nunes Marques, who took over from Ricardo Lewandowski at the TSE and was nominated by Bolsonaro in 2020. Moraes declared himself prevented from being the target of the action.

In September 2022, the Inspector General of Electoral Justice, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, banned Bolsonaro from making lives “of an electoral nature“ in the palaces of Planalto, Alvorada and other “public goods and services” that the then Chief Executive only had “access according to your position“.

At the time, the magistrate also decided that the campaign of the then candidate for re-election could not use images taken in public buildings, which also include Planalto and Alvorada.

Gonçalves’ decision was taken after analyzing the request made by the legal coordination of the Ciro Gomes (PDT), made by lawyers Walber Agra and Ezikelly Barros.

In the action, they argued that Bolsonaro was using the broadcasts to ask for votes, using “of the structure of public administration to satisfy electoral purposes“, which is prohibited and the TSE minister agreed. A few days later, the Court upheld, by 4 votes to 3, the judge’s decision.