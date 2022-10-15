On Twitter, the term “Bolsonaro pedophile” was among the most talked about topics; bolsonaristas contest

A speech from the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about underage Venezuelan girls was the target of opponents this Saturday (15.Oct.2022) and is among the most talked about topics on Twitter.

In an interview with a podcast of the channel Paparazzo Rubro-Negro, on Youtube, on Friday (14.Oct.2022), the president said that he met girls aged 14 and 15 during a motorcycle ride in the city of São Sebastião (DF), who would be “getting ready” for “earn a living”.

Watch the excerpt released on social media (42s):

NOJO, REVOLT! What Bolsonaro said in this interview, so naturally, left me even more shocked by what he is and what he represents! He said he “PAINTED A CLIMATE” between himself and 14/15 year old girls. And he even asked to enter their house! 🤮 #bolsonaropedophile pic.twitter.com/KhMcBvCxrE — Randolfe Rodrigues (@randolfeap) October 15, 2022

On Twitter, the terms “painted a mood” and “Bolsonaro pedophile” are among the most commented topics in Brazil on the social network.

“I stopped the bike on a corner, took off my helmet and looked at some pretty girls, 3, 4, 14, 15 years old, dressed up on a Saturday in a community. And I saw that they were kind of similar. Painted a mood, I came back. ‘Can I enter your house?’ I entered. There were about 15, 20 girls, Saturday morning, getting ready. All Venezuelans. And I ask: pretty girls 14, 15 years old getting ready on Saturday for what? earn a living”, says Bolsonaro in the excerpt of the video.

The president’s campaign told the Power 360 who will not comment on the candidate’s statement. The space remains open for demonstrations.

In Brazil, Article 218-B of the Penal Code specifies the crime of “favoring prostitution or any other form of sexual exploitation of children or adolescents or vulnerable persons”, under penalty of imprisonment for at least 2 years.

In the interview, Bolsonaro says that the moment of the meeting with Venezuelans is recorded on his social networks, when he made a live broadcast of the tour in the region.

in your profile at Facebookthe president shared a video on April 10, 2021 alongside Venezuelan women.

Opposition Criticism

the deputy André Janones (Forward) and the elected deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol) commented on Bolsonaro’s speech.

in your profile at twitterBoulos refers to the president as “disgusting and perverted”. Then he wrote that “There is no ‘painting the mood’ between an adult and a 14-year-old. Its name is pedophilia.”.



Deputy André Janones, an ally of the former president’s campaign Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN), asks its followers on twitter to publicize the case.

Bolsonaristas

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, commented on the case in his profile on twitter. “The PT is appealing to all kinds of lowliness. Now they’re spreading a criminal montage with a speech by the president“, says the minister, who demands a manifestation of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) on the reproduction of speech.

The PT is appealing to all kinds of lowliness. Now they are spreading a criminal montage with a speech by the President. Hello @TSEjusbr will it stay the same? There is no fake news or information disorganization in these cases? Here is the video with the episode they are distorting. pic.twitter.com/uDSPhalmll — Fábio Faria 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@fabiofaria) October 15, 2022

The senator and son of the president Flávio Bolsonaro (PL) said that the case is “the newest lie of the left” and that Bolsonaro was a “ferrous” pedophilia fighter.

The newest lie of the left is completely abhorrent! He took a badly placed line from the president to impute a disgusting fake news! A father with a daughter and two granddaughters! Bolsonaro has always been a staunch fighter against pedophilia. 👇 pic.twitter.com/j4k2c0xDiL — Flavio Bolsonaro #B22 (@FlavioBolsonaro) October 15, 2022

The councilor and son of the president Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) wrote that the “President made a live showing the suffered reality of the people“.