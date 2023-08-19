Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2023 – 21:49

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is cited 21 times in the complaint offered by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) against seven officers of the Military Police of the Federal District for omission and incitement to coup acts on January 8.

Bolsonaro is not among those denounced in Operation Incuria, which arrested the colonels of the PM summit in Brasília, but it is a clear sign that the investigation is approaching the former president. The complaint has 200 pages and is signed by the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos.

The complaint states that the PM of the DF was “ideologically contaminated” and that the command of the corporation talked about “possible illegal means”, including a military coup, to depose the then president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and keep Bolsonaro in office. power even after defeat in the elections.

“The misinformation that circulated among the PMDF’s senior officers demonstrated the expectation of popular mobilization to guarantee Bolsonaro in power, in disrespect for the result of the presidential elections,” says an excerpt from the complaint.

The PGR investigates whether the former president incited the coup reaction of his supporters, which began with the blockades on federal highways after the second round and reached its apex with the invasion of the buildings of Congress, Planalto and Federal Supreme Court (STF) in January 8th.

Last week, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur for the inquiry, asked for a report from the main social networks with all of Bolsonaro’s publications with fake news about the Armed Forces and Electoral Justice. Platforms must also report whether extremists denounced for involvement in violent protests follow or followed the former president on social media and whether they shared Bolsonaro publications with attacks on the electoral system.

Bolsonaro is also investigated in the digital militia inquiry, which focuses on the actions of groups mobilized on the internet to attack institutions.