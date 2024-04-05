On social media, the phrase “Bolsonaro thief” became one of the most talked about topics; watch the moment

O ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL)was received on Thursday night (April 4, 2024) with shouts of “burglar”, “go to jail” It is “myth” in a restaurant in Goiânia (GO). The moment was recorded on video by customers who were at the scene.

The former head of the Brazilian Executive was in the city to participate in the launch of the pre-candidacy for federal deputy Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO) for the city hall of the capital.

Watch (46s):

OPPOSITION REPERCUTES

On social media, opponents of former president Bolsonaro echoed the episode.

The former president's nephew Dilma Rousseff (PT) Pedro Rousseff stated on her profile on X (formerly Twitter) that Bolsonaro was “humiliated”.

“The far right doesn’t show that”he said.

After the video, the phrase “Bolsonaro thief” it became one of the most talked about topics on X (formerly Twitter). Until 5:30 pm this time 6on April 5th, it was in 8th place in the trending topics.

Honorary Citizen

After the appointment in Goiás, the former president and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro headed to Alagoas. They were received by supporters at Zumbi dos Palmares International Airport, in Maceió, this Friday (April 5).

Bolsonaro and Michelle have commitments in the capital this Friday (5th April) and Saturday (6th April). They will be honored by ALE (Legislative Assembly of Alagoas) and the Maceió City Councilrespectively.

The former president will receive the title of Honorary Citizen of the State of Alagoas, authored by the state deputy Cabo Bebeto (PL-AL). The former first lady will receive it from the councilor Leonardo Dias (PL-AL) the Title of Honorary Citizen of Maceió, according to politician's website.