Former president’s speech was interrupted by a swarm in Macaíba, in the metropolitan area of ​​Natal

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had to interrupt a speech at an event and get out of a sound car in Macaíba, in the metropolitan region of Natal (RN), after being attacked by bees this Friday (16.Aug.2024).

Supporters who were with the former president in the car tried to scare away the insects, but were unsuccessful. Videos shared on social media recorded the moment.

“There are bees here, guys. Thank you very much to all of you. God above all”, he said before hurriedly leaving the car.

Watch:

Bolsonaro is making a series of visits to Rio Grande do Norte. He visited the capital Natal and five other cities. He is expected to go to Fortaleza on Saturday (17 August), where he will end his stay in the region.